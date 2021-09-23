Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $83.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

