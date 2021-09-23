Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 47.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Avnet stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.