Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $204.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,513. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -164.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $9,078,762. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.