B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 643,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709,561. The firm has a market cap of $482.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.