B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 19,912 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 1.2% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.48% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after acquiring an additional 173,249 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,340. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

