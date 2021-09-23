B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $20.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,839.64. 23,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,788.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,497.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,407.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

