B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,016 shares of company stock valued at $58,119,830. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

TWLO stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.25. 28,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,700. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.03. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.71 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

