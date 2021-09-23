B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 28,548 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.51. 45,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

