B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,254 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. 135,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

