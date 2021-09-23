Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €165.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.91 ($183.42).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €154.90 ($182.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of €138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €131.20. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1-year high of €159.45 ($187.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

