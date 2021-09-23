Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $297.86

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.86 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 369.20 ($4.82). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 369.10 ($4.82), with a volume of 1,100,781 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAB. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

In other news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

