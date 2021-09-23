Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $26,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Badger Meter by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Badger Meter by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Badger Meter by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $102.44 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

