BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.42

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $7.68. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 4,934 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

