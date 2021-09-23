Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 461 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $81,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $288.00 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $213.51 and a 1-year high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.