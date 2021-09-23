Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $74.84 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of PTC worth $74,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PTC by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

