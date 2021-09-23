Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 61,307 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,307 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $65,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

