Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.35.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,030.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after buying an additional 1,602,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $108,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

