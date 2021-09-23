Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.64.
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
