Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.64.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

