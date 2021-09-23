Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.53% of Synchrony Financial worth $422,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

