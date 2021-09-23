Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 39,703 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $396,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 118.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,458,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $537,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $231,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 693,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,450,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 562.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,740,000 after buying an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $309.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.97. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

