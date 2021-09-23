Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $484,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $403.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

