Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,312,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $455,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ANSYS by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS opened at $357.84 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.22 and a 200-day moving average of $350.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

