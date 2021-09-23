Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 9,589 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,377,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 28,888.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $81.18 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $750,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,225,232.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

