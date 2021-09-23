Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $927,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

