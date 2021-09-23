Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

