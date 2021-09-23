Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 198 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, dropped their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

