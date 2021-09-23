Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of BZUN opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. Baozun has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

