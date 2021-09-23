Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.04 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

