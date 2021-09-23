Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Barings LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BYND. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.65. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

