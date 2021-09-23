Barings LLC Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Barings LLC increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,276,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

