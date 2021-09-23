Barings LLC Purchases New Stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 299,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. Research analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

