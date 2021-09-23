BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BAWAG Group stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $55.59.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.