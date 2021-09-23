Beam Market Capitalization Achieves $56.08 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Beam has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $56.08 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005049 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,359,880 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

