Beer Money Reaches Market Cap of $316,477.22 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $316,477.22 and $7,116.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00126364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012480 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,488,265 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

