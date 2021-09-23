BENQI (QI) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.99 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. BENQI has a total market cap of $44.79 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

