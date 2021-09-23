Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 585 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

TXN stock opened at $195.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33. The company has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

