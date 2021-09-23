Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,938,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 284,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,175,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.