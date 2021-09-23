Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $851.05 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $901.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $853.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

