Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,769,000 after purchasing an additional 536,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Shares of ZTS opened at $201.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.07. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.