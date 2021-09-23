Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,241,565 shares of company stock valued at $350,818,836 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $315.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion and a PE ratio of -103.31. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.41.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.