BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Critical Review

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -14,271.13% -90.75% -71.42% BeyondSpring N/A -114.10% -80.98%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TG Therapeutics and BeyondSpring, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 BeyondSpring 0 0 5 0 3.00

TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $69.25, suggesting a potential upside of 117.56%. BeyondSpring has a consensus price target of $58.75, suggesting a potential upside of 287.79%. Given BeyondSpring’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TG Therapeutics and BeyondSpring’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 30,019.51 -$279.38 million ($2.42) -13.15 BeyondSpring $180,000.00 3,291.42 -$60.97 million ($2.03) -7.46

BeyondSpring has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats TG Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

