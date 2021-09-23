Bezant (BZNT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Bezant has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00126203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044392 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

