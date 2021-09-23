BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

BHP opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after acquiring an additional 353,452 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

