BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.
BHP opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
