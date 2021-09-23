Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $283.75, but opened at $270.01. Bill.com shares last traded at $269.04, with a volume of 17,092 shares.

Specifically, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.46 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 35.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

