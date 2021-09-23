Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Bought by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $76,651,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth about $8,544,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $7,524,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNGO opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.90. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

