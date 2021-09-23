BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Down 5.8%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shares were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 6,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,675,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

