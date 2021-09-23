Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $165,968.29 and $135.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 76% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020075 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001406 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

