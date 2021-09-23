BitDegree Reaches Market Cap of $743,499.72 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, BitDegree has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $743,499.72 and approximately $373.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00128289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00044906 BTC.

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars.

