BitGreen (BITG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.48 million and $491.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00170489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00578004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000859 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00042537 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

