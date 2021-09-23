BitTube (TUBE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,838.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, BitTube has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $4,838.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.21 or 0.00561046 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001404 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 322,170,676 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

